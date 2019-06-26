|
|
|
THOMSON John Cunningham (Prestonpans)
Surrounded by the warmth and love of his devoted family, John, the loving and caring husband to the late Ida, the cherished father of John, Andrea, Angela and Mark and the treasured grandfather to his eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, passed away, peacefully, at home, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Requiem Mass will be held at St Gabriel's RC Church, on Tuesday, July 2, at 10 am, thereafter, to Prestonpans Cemetery, for approximately 11.15 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Flowers may be sent to The Co-op Funeralcare, High Street, Prestonpans.
Requiescat In Pace.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 26, 2019
