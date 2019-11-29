Home

BROWN John (Bilston)
Suddenly, but peacefully at home, on November 23, 2019, John, dearly beloved husband of Chrissie (nee Jack), much loved dad of Billy and David and a loved grandad, great-grandad and father-in-law of the family. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, December 6, at 3 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please, but donations, if desired, may be given at the door after the service in aid of the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 29, 2019
