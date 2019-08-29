|
BROWN John (Muirhouse)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on August 26, 2019, John, aged 88 years, beloved husband of the late Janet, much loved dad of Tom, Lockie, John and the late Jennifer, Margaret and Jane, loving father-in-law of Sandra, Jed, Karen and the late Gail. Adored and loving grandad, great-grandad and brother-in-law of the family. Service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, September 6, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 29, 2019