BRASH John (Prestonpans, formerly Elphinstone)
Peacefully, at home, with his loving family around him, John, dearly loved husband to Isabella, loving dad, father-in-law, papa, great-papa, brother and uncle to the family and a very good friend to many. A service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Monday, June 10, at 12 noon, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. A retiral on collection will be taken in aid of Kidney Cancer and Dementia.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 6, 2019
