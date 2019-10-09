Home

Wake
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
15:00
family home
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00
St John Vianney RC Church
Fernieside Gardens
BARR John (Johnny) (Edinburgh / Co. Donegal)
Peacefully, at home, on September 30, 2019, after a brave battle with illness, Johnny, beloved husband of Anna Jo, a much loved dad to Sean, Richard, Paul and Steven, a dearly missed grandad to his eight grandchildren, a loving brother, uncle and father-in-law. Funeral to be held at St John Vianney RC Church, Fernieside Gardens, on Tuesday, October 15, at 11 am and interment thereafter at Mount Vernon Cemetery. Wake in family home from 3 pm, Sunday, October 13, until 3 pm, Monday, October 14. All welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 9, 2019
