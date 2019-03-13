Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
ANDERSON John (Corstorphine) At home, in the loving care of his family, on Monday, March 4, 2019, John, (formerly of Heritable Securities and Standard Life and latterly, Fine Art dealer), adored husband of Mary, dearly loved dad of Jane, John and the late Paul and much loved grandad of Lucy, Rebecca and Rosie. A celebration of his life will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Wednesday, March 20, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, however, a retiral collection will be held on behalf of Marie Curie Nursing Service.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 13, 2019
