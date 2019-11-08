Home

Johan (Donnelly) LAING

Johan (Donnelly) LAING Notice
LAING Johan (nee Donnelly) (Penicuik)
Peacefully, at Drummond Grange Nursing Home, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, Johan, beloved wife of the late James, mum to Caroline and Jim, mother-in-law to Jim and Joyce, nana to Stuart, Tricia, Steven, Colleen, Ross and Heather and great-nana to Freya, Harvey, Mason, Shannon, Leon, Codi and Jaycob. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Thursday, November 14, at 11.30 am. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 8, 2019
