O'DONNELL Joe (Loanhead)
Originally from Carrickfinn co.Donegal, Ireland. Passed away suddenly on June 14, 2019, at home. Devoted husband to Margaret. Father to Ryan and Joanne. Son to Gertie. Brother to Mary, Sheila, Ann, Rose, Elizabeth, Martina, Hughie and Hendry. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel on Tuesday, July 2, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. There will be a retiral collection, if desired, after the service in aid of Headways. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 26, 2019
