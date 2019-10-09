Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
15:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe MEIKLEJOHN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe MEIKLEJOHN

Notice Condolences

Joe MEIKLEJOHN Notice
MEIKLEJOHN Joe (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home, on Friday, October 4, 2019, Joe, beloved husband of Agnes, much loved dad of Alice and the late Edward, father-in-law of Kenny and brother of Jim. Ex Scottish and Newcastle Brewers and Booker Cash and Carry. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Tuesday, October 15, at 3.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, however a retiral collection will be held on behalf of St Columba's Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.