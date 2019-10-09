|
MEIKLEJOHN Joe (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home, on Friday, October 4, 2019, Joe, beloved husband of Agnes, much loved dad of Alice and the late Edward, father-in-law of Kenny and brother of Jim. Ex Scottish and Newcastle Brewers and Booker Cash and Carry. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Tuesday, October 15, at 3.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, however a retiral collection will be held on behalf of St Columba's Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 9, 2019