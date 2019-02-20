Resources More Obituaries for Joanna LAMB Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joanna Christine LAMB

Notice LAMB Joanna Christine (Corstorphine)

Alan, Angela and Nicola would like to thank their family and friends for their kindness, sympathy and support throughout Joanna's Journey over the last 19 months during which she faced cancer head on, enduring her illness with grace and dignity, uncomplaining and never questioning why her.

Heartfelt thanks are also due to everyone involved in her care, particularly at The Royal Hospital for Sick Children throughout her treatment. Many thanks to Rev Jamie Griggs and everyone who attended and contributed to the service of celebration at St Anne's Church, Corstorphine and at Corstorphine Hill Cemetery and the generous donations which have reached £10,000 for

It's Good 2 Give in her memory.

Joanna didn't let cancer define her and chose to enjoy every minute; she was an inspiration to us all and we will miss her terribly.

