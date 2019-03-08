Home

SANDILANDS Joan (Southside)
Peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Joan, beloved wife of the late Bob (Sandy), much loved mum of Eileen, Richard and son-in-law Brian, adored gran to Graeme and Claire, proud great-gran to Libby. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Thursday, March 14, at
10.30 am, to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations for Talking Books for the Blind would be appreciated.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 8, 2019
