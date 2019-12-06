|
|
|
ROMANO Joan (nee Dickson) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh, surrounded by her family, Joan, beloved wife of Paolo, loving mum of Domenico, Riccardo, Natalina and Roberto and a dear sister and granny. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, December 12, at 11 am, to which all are warmly invited.
Family flowers only please, however donations to Marie Curie Hospice Edinburgh, if desired.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 6, 2019