McLAUGHLIN
Joan (nee Cormack) (Baberton / Juniper Green)
Suddenly, on November 15, 2019, Joan, aged 80 years. Beloved wife of Bill, much loved mum of Diane, Caroline and Paul. Dearly loved and adored granny of Daniel, Lucy and Matthew. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, November 28, at 12 noon, to which all family and friends are welcome. No flowers please, but if desired, there will be an opportunity to make a donation at the crematorium for the Intensive Care Unit, at the Western General Hospital.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 25, 2019