Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
18:00
St Mary's Star of the Sea
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:00
St Mary's Star of the Sea
McCLUSKIE
Joan (nee Conroy) (Newhaven / Dublin)
Peacefully at the Western General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Joan, beloved wife of John, adored mum of Marie, Janis, John and Stephen, loving sister to Jim and Marie and the late Francis, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and good friend to many. Sadly missed. RIP. Reception and vigil at St Mary's Star of the Sea, on Monday, September 9, at 6 pm. Funeral Mass, on Tuesday, September 10, at 12 noon, followed by the cremation at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, at 1.30 pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to Cancer Research.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 5, 2019
