ANDERSON Joan (nee Haining) (Portobello / formerly Gowkshill) Peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice, on August 16, 2019. Joan Purves Anderson, beloved wife of Dennis, much loved mum to Louise, Lesley and Richard, loving mother-in-law to Craig, Scott and Jannine, devoted grandma to Kathryn, Alex, Eve and Emily, great-grandma to River, a dear sister and aunty. A service celebrating her life will be held at Wilson Memorial Church, (Portobello), 127 Moira Terrace, Edinburgh at 10 am, on Saturday, August 31, 2019, to which all family and friends are invited. You are welcome to stay afterwards for a short reception and refreshments. No flowers please, but a collection will be taken on behalf of St Columba's Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 27, 2019
