CUNNINGHAM Jimmy (Fernieside)
Peacefully, on December 10, 2019, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, in the presence of his loving family, Jimmy, beloved husband of Rosemary, much loved father of Jamie and the late Graham, dear grandad of Chelsey and Archie and a much missed brother-in-law and uncle of the family. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Monday, December 23, at 10.30 am, to which all friends are invited. Interment thereafter in Mortonhall Cemetery at 11 am approximately. There will be a retiring collection in aid of Ward 101 of the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 16, 2019