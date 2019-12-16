Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00
Mortonhall Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy CUNNINGHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy CUNNINGHAM

Notice Condolences

Jimmy CUNNINGHAM Notice
CUNNINGHAM Jimmy (Fernieside)
Peacefully, on December 10, 2019, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, in the presence of his loving family, Jimmy, beloved husband of Rosemary, much loved father of Jamie and the late Graham, dear grandad of Chelsey and Archie and a much missed brother-in-law and uncle of the family. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Monday, December 23, at 10.30 am, to which all friends are invited. Interment thereafter in Mortonhall Cemetery at 11 am approximately. There will be a retiring collection in aid of Ward 101 of the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -