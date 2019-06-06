|
|
|
AULD Jimmy (Tranent / Musselburgh)
Peacefully, at the Crookston Care Home on Sunday, June 2, 2019, Jimmy, a loving husband to the late Nan, a cherished dad to William and James. Devoting grandad to David, Steven, Veronica and Debbie, also a great-grandad to David, Coral and Scott. A service will take place at Seafield Crematorium on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 3 pm, to which all family and friends are invited.
Family flowers only, please. A collection in memory of Jimmy will be taken for Crookston Care Home .
Published in Edinburgh News on June 6, 2019
Read More