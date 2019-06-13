Home

Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:15
Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church
Dunfermline
Committal
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:30
Dunfermline Crematorium
Jim McGILL Notice
McGILL
Jim (Bonnyrigg / Dunfermline)
Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, Jim, loving husband of Columba, devoted dad of Columba, Mary, Margaret and Veronica, loved and respected father-in-law and proud grandad of seven grandchildren, also a loving brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral mass will take place on Tuesday, June 18, at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, Dunfermline, at 10.15 am, committal thereafter at Dunfermline Crematorium, at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please, but there will be an opportunity to donate to Alzheimer Scotland and Diabetes UK upon leaving the services.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 13, 2019
