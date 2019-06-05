Home

Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
12:15
Loanhead Parish Church
Burial
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
13:00
Loanhead New Cemetery
Jessie Kerr Barbour (Lister) MACKENZIE


MACKENZIE Jessie Kerr Barbour
(nee Lister) (Loanhead)
Born in Leith, October 17, 1924, Jessie, died peacefully at Thornlea Nursing Home, Loanhead on the evening of May 30, 2019, aged 94. Proud and much loved wife to Alec (deceased), mother to David, Alex and Jacqueline, granny to 9, great-granny to 15. She was greatly loved and her cheeky smile and wee laugh, will be greatly missed by us all. Funeral service at Loanhead Parish Church 12.15 pm, on Monday, June 10, 2019, followed by burial at Loanhead New Cemetery at 1 pm. "Morning has broken Jessie and all the owls are fast asleep".
Published in Edinburgh News on June 5, 2019
