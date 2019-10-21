Home

Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00
Musselburgh Congregational Church
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:15
Gladsmuir Cemetery
ANDERSON Jessie Kay (Macmerry / formerly of Shetland)
Died at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy on October 11, 2019, aged 91. Jessie, beloved wife of the late Alex and mother to Sandra and Ruth, will be sadly missed by all her family.
A service will take place on Monday, October 28, in the Musselburgh Congregational Church at 11 am, then onto Gladsmuir Cemetery for 12.15 pm, to which all are welcome. Collection in aid of Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 21, 2019
