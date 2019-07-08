|
HOGG Jessie (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh, on June 30, 2019, Jessie, wife of the late Bob, dearly loved mother of Maureen, Graeme, Robbie, Christine and Eric, loving granny of Andrew, Nicola, the late Euan and Alison and great-granny of Lauryn, Oliver and Elliott. Will be sadly missed by her sister Margaret and many friends. Funeral service to take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Saturday, July 13, at 11 am, to which all are invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 8, 2019