Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessie HOGG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessie HOGG

Notice Condolences

Jessie HOGG Notice
HOGG Jessie (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh, on June 30, 2019, Jessie, wife of the late Bob, dearly loved mother of Maureen, Graeme, Robbie, Christine and Eric, loving granny of Andrew, Nicola, the late Euan and Alison and great-granny of Lauryn, Oliver and Elliott. Will be sadly missed by her sister Margaret and many friends. Funeral service to take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Saturday, July 13, at 11 am, to which all are invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.