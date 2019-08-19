Home

Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on August 14, 2019. Jennifer, beloved daughter of John and the late Janet, much loved wife of Ged, dearly loved mum of Mark, Gavin and Nicholas, adored and loving grandma of Lewis, Fraser, Mason, Lyall and Isla, loving sister, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and aunt to the family. Service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Thursday, August 22, at 12 noon, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 19, 2019
