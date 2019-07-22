Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
12:00
Seafield Crematorium
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:45
Pilrig St. Paul's Church,
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette SIME
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette SIME

Notice Condolences

Jeanette SIME Notice
SIME Jeanette (Trinity)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, following a short illness, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, Jeanette Elizabeth, dearly loved and devoted wife of the late Stuart Sime, much loved mum of Lisa and Traci, loving mother-in-law and friend to John and Michael, devoted granny to Robbie, Abbi and Jamie and great-granny to Corey. Service in Pilrig St. Paul's Church, on Thursday, July 25, at 10.45 am, to which all friends are invited and thereafter to Seafield Crematorium, at 12 noon. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.