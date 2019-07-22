|
|
|
SIME Jeanette (Trinity)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, following a short illness, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, Jeanette Elizabeth, dearly loved and devoted wife of the late Stuart Sime, much loved mum of Lisa and Traci, loving mother-in-law and friend to John and Michael, devoted granny to Robbie, Abbi and Jamie and great-granny to Corey. Service in Pilrig St. Paul's Church, on Thursday, July 25, at 10.45 am, to which all friends are invited and thereafter to Seafield Crematorium, at 12 noon. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 22, 2019