Lawrence Jeanette (Jean) (Lady Nairne)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Jean, beloved wife of 64 years to Billy, much loved mum of Lynn, Audrey and Cameron and partners Gary, Archie and Christine. Loving gran of Craig, Ross, Kirsty and Terri, partners Mikey, Leona and Charlene, great-gran to Myles, Joey, Jude and Ivy. Funeral service will take place at Seafield Crematorium, on Tuesday, November 5, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. No flowers, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 29, 2019
