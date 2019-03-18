|
WHYTE Jean (nee Nicol) (East Calder / Piersfield)
Peacefully, after a short illness, at Western General Hospital, on Monday, March 11, 2019, Jean, a loving wife of Bill, beloved mother of Joanna and Vicki, mother-in-law of Tam and Graham, devoted granny of Teagan, Connor and Jenna.
Jean will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
A funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Wednesday, March 20, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Ward 54, Western General Hospital.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 18, 2019
