Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
15:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
ROSS Jean (Drylaw)
Suddenly, but peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on November 9, 2019. Jean Muriel Learmont Ross (nee Wynn), Aged 82 years, beloved wife of the late Eddie, much loved mum to Gwen, Janis and Louise and devoted granny to Ross, Hannah and Rebecca. A funeral service to commemorate Jean's life will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on November 26, at 3.30 pm, followed by a reception at The Victoria Park Hotel, 221 Ferry Road. All welcome. Family flowers only, please. There will be a retiral collection for the Anne Rowling Regenerative Neurology Unit.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 19, 2019
