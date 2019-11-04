|
JOHNSTON Jean (Douglas) (nee Scott) (Loanhead / Gilmerton)
Peacefully, passed away, on October 26, 2019. Jeanie, beloved wife of the late Robert Johnston, mum to Margaret, William and the late Robert and Catherine, granny and great-granny of the family and a dear friend to many. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, November 8, at 1.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, can be made at the door after the service, in aid of the Sick Kids Hospital.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 4, 2019