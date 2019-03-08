|
|
|
CRICHTON Jean Margaret (Barnton) At Letham Park Care Home, on March 1, 2019, in her 100th year, Jean, aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt died peacefully. A very independent lady, formerly of Barnton Gardens, to whom family was all important. Funeral will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel on Thursday, March 14, at 10.30 am. A memorial service will be held at Cramond Kirk at a later date. Family flowers only, please. Enquiries to Scotmid Tel: 0131 551 5111.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 8, 2019
