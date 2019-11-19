Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
14:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean JOHNSTONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean JOHNSTONE

Notice Condolences Gallery

Jean JOHNSTONE Notice
JOHNSTONE Jean (Mountcastle)
Peacefully, after a brave fight on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, Jean, wife of the late Archie, much loved mum of Alan and Pauline, granny to Christine, Gary, Ryan and Murray, great-granny to Emily, Bethany, Dylan and Summer and loving sister of Bill. She will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Wednesday, November 27, at 2.30 pm, to which all are welcome to attend. Family flowers only, but donations if desired to Cancer Research.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -