|
|
|
JOHNSTONE Jean (Mountcastle)
Peacefully, after a brave fight on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, Jean, wife of the late Archie, much loved mum of Alan and Pauline, granny to Christine, Gary, Ryan and Murray, great-granny to Emily, Bethany, Dylan and Summer and loving sister of Bill. She will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Wednesday, November 27, at 2.30 pm, to which all are welcome to attend. Family flowers only, but donations if desired to Cancer Research.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 19, 2019