JOHNSTON Jean (Eskbank)
Peacefully, on March 18, 2019, at the Western General Hospital, Jean, much loved mother of Eileen and Karen and a cherished grandmother to Emma, Robert and Ross. Funeral service on Wednesday, March 27, at 12.30 pm, at St Nicholas Buccleuch Parish Church, Dalkeith, thereafter a committal service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel at
1.30 pm, approximately. No black please. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 21, 2019
