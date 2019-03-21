Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
12:30
St Nicholas Buccleuch Parish Church
Dalkeith
Committal
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
13:30
Mortonhall Crematorium
Pentland Chapel
JOHNSTON Jean (Eskbank)
Peacefully, on March 18, 2019, at the Western General Hospital, Jean, much loved mother of Eileen and Karen and a cherished grandmother to Emma, Robert and Ross. Funeral service on Wednesday, March 27, at 12.30 pm, at St Nicholas Buccleuch Parish Church, Dalkeith, thereafter a committal service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel at
1.30 pm, approximately. No black please. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 21, 2019
