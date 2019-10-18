Home

JAMIESON Jean (June) (neé Somerville)"(Edinburgh) Peacefully, on October 12, 2019, at Cairdean Care Home, where she lived for the last 4½ years. Beloved wife of the late (George) Hugh Jamieson and very dear aunt to Ronald and wife Rhondda, Jim and wife Fiona and Scott and wife Gwenne. June and Hugh spent 10 years in N. Rhodesia before setting up home in Drum Brae South, Edinburgh. Sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, October 25, at 2.30 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 18, 2019
