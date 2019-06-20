Home

Jean (Buckley) HOWELL

HOWELL Jean (nee Buckley) (West Pilton)
Peacefully, at St. Columba's Hospice, on June 12, 2019, aged 76 years. Jean, beloved wife of the late Joe. Amazing, caring, loving mother to Joe, Kevin, Michelle and Robert, a much loved sister. Mother-in-law to Darren, Kim and Tracey, a special auntie to Janie. A much loved Nana Jean to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a special friend to all who knew her. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 3 pm. Family flowers only, however a collection in aid of St Columba's Hospice. All family and friends welcome (Bright Colours please).
Published in Edinburgh News on June 20, 2019
