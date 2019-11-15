|
HOGG Jean (Jane Heatlie) (Edinburgh)
Passed away peacefully, after a short illness, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Monday, November 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert, mother of John, Janet, Thomas and Alexander, mother-in-law to James, grandmother to Nicola, Alexander, Elizabeth, Siobhan, Jennifer, Samantha, Rebecca, Callum and Mel, great-granny to Alexander, William and Isla. She will be greatly missed. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, at 12.30 pm, on Friday, November 22. No Flowers. Donation to CLIC Sargent.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 15, 2019