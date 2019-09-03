|
HENDERSON Jean (Colinton / Ayrshire)
Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family on August 29, 2019. Jean, aged 67 years, originally from Ochiltree, Ayrshire, beloved wife of Bob, much loved mum of Gayle and Neil and proud granny. A celebration of Jean's life will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Monday, September 9, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Bright colours would be welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 3, 2019