Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00
Tranent Co-op Funeral Parlour
Interment
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:45
Tranent Cemetery
Jean (Porteous) HARDIE

Jean (Porteous) HARDIE Notice
HARDIE Jean (nee Porteous) (Tranent)
Peacefully, at Crookston Care Home, on Friday, February 8, 2019, Jean, beloved wife of George, loving mum of Colin and George, a beloved mother-in-law and granny to the family. A service will take place on Wednesday, February 27, at 11 am, in Tranent Co-op Funeral Parlour, followed by interment in Tranent Cemetery, at 11.45 am, to which all are welcome. A bus will be in attendance from Tranent Police Station, at 11.30 am. All welcome at the Store Club. Family flowers only, donations will be collected for Macmillan Trust.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 22, 2019
