Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean FRENCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean (Hallwood) FRENCH

Notice Condolences

Jean (Hallwood) FRENCH Notice
FRENCH Jean
(nee Hallwood) (Elphinstone / Musselburgh)
Suddenly, at home on Saturday, June 8, 2019, Jean, dearly loved wife and best friend of Thomas, a very much loved mum of Colin, Stuart and Tracy, a cherished mother-in-law and granny, beloved sister to Bernard and a dear friend to many. A funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Loretto RC Church, Musselburgh on Thursday, June 20, at 10 am, thereafter to Inveresk Cemetery for 10.45 am, to which all are welcome. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.