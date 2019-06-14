|
|
|
FRENCH Jean
(nee Hallwood) (Elphinstone / Musselburgh)
Suddenly, at home on Saturday, June 8, 2019, Jean, dearly loved wife and best friend of Thomas, a very much loved mum of Colin, Stuart and Tracy, a cherished mother-in-law and granny, beloved sister to Bernard and a dear friend to many. A funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Loretto RC Church, Musselburgh on Thursday, June 20, at 10 am, thereafter to Inveresk Cemetery for 10.45 am, to which all are welcome. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 14, 2019
Read More