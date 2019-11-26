|
BICKERS Jean (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Bo'ness Hospital on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Jean Drummond (nee Crawford), aged 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Bert, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Sheena, Tom, Avril and George. Adored granny of Keri, Andrew, Gareth and Kevin and adored grandma of Anna, Marcus, Dylan, Ciaran, Liam, Finlay and Erin. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at
10.45 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland and Bo'ness Hospital.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 26, 2019