

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
09:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
Peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice, Edinburgh, on Sunday, December 8, 2019, Janette, devoted mum to the late Stacey-Ann, wife to Andy and loving sister to Ross. At rest with the people she loves. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Tuesday, December 17, at 9.30 am, to which all are respectfully invited. Flowers are welcome and please deliver to Barclays Funeral Directors, Unit 1 East Telferton, Edinburgh, EH7 6XD. Telephone for time of delivery 0131 553 6818.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 11, 2019
