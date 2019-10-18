|
|
|
WILSON Janet (Jenny) (Granton Road / Leith)
Peacefully, at Victoria Manor Care Home, on Saturday, October 12, 2019, Jenny (nee Smail), aged 91 years, dearly beloved wife of the late Jack, much loved mother of Margaret and the late John, grandmother and great-grandmother of the family. A service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Thursday, October 24, at 11.30 am, to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 18, 2019