Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:30
Loanhead Parish Church
Interment
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:15
Loanhead Old Cemetery
Church Street
HOPE Janet (Jessie) (nee Notman) (Loanhead)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, on December 6, 2019. Jessie, dearly beloved wife of the late Ronnie Hope and the late Bill Stenhouse, much loved mum of Marion and Billy, loved gran of Lee, Paul, Craig and Rory and loved great-gran of Karys, Poppy, Daisy, Rose and Louis and a treasured friend to many. Funeral service at Loanhead Parish Church, on Wednesday, December 18, at 11.30 am, thereafter interment at Loanhead Old Cemetery, Church Street, at 12.15 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be given at the end of the service for Marie Curie and will be warmly received.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 11, 2019
