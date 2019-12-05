|
COPLAND Janet (Nettie)
(nee Hailstones) (Newhaven / Corstorphine)
Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at St Columba's Hospice, on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Nettie, adored wife to George, loving mum to Janet and Sarah, much loved mother-in-law to Bruce and Chris, devoted nana to Craig, Kirsty, Amelia, Amber and sadly missed by all who knew her. A celebration of Nettie's life will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Tuesday, December 10, at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 5, 2019