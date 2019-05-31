|
|
|
KIRKWOOD Janet (Newhaven)
Peacefully, at Drumbrae Care Home, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, Janet, formerly of The Annfield Bar Newhaven, wife of the late Alex and partner of the late Tommy Preston, mum of William, Steven and the late Tom, much loved granny of Natalie, Lauren, David and Ryan, sister of Louise, Catherine and of the late George and mother-in-law of Janet. Funeral service will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, June 7, at 1 pm, to which all are warmly welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 31, 2019
