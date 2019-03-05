|
GRAHAM Janet (Wallyford / Danderhall)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on February 27, 2019, Janet, beloved wife of the late Kenneth, much loved mother of Jacqualine and Ian, special mother-in-law to Craig and Joan, adored grandmother of Claire, Jennifer, Graeme and Louise and great-grandmother of Eve and Lenny. Service at Seafield Crematorium, on Wednesday, March 6, at 3 pm, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but there will be a retiring collection for Alzheimer Scotland.
