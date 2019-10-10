Home

DUNN Janet (nee Mearns) (Warrender Park / Juniper Green) Peacefully, at Morlich House, on October 7, 2019, Janet, beloved wife of the late James (Allan), devoted mother of the late wee Allan, a special aunt of Pamela, Linda and Caroline and a dear great-aunt of Gavin, Craig and Scott. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel on Thursday, October 17, at 12.30 pm. Flowers welcome. A collection will be taken in aid of Morlich House Care Home.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 10, 2019
