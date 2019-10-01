|
|
|
CAMPBELL Janet (Colinton Mains)
Peacefully, at the Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh on September 26, 2019, Janet, beloved wife of Ronnie, much loved mother of Christina and
mother-in-law of Martin and dear mama of Cameron and Zara. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel on Friday, October 11, at
10.30 am, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but there will be a retiring offering in aid of the Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 1, 2019