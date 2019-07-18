Home

Jane (Jean) SUMMERS

Peacefully, in the care of Gilmerton Care Home, on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Jean, beloved wife of the late John, much loved mum of John and David, mother-in-law of Hazel and Eileen, cherished nana, great-nana and great, great-nana to all her grandchildren. A service will be held at Warriston Crematorium. Cloister Chapel. on Saturday. July 20. at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be made in aid of Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 18, 2019
