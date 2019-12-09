|
SKELDON Jane (Jean) (nee Denholm) (Abbeyhill)
Peacefully, at Manor Grange Care Home, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, Jean, aged 96. Beloved wife of the late John, loving mother to Alan, Douglas, Alistair and the late Ian and Sheila Ann. Devoted aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother to all her family. A celebration of Jean's life will take place at Seafield Crematorium, on Monday, December 16, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 9, 2019