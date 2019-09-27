Home

HAMILTON Jane M. (Corstorphine)
Suddenly, in the Royal Infirmary on September 16, 2019. Wife of the late Bill Hamilton, sister to Christine and Ann, stepmother to Adrian, aunt and great-aunt, owner of Scottie dog Hamish. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Jane's life in the Kilgour Room, The Dower House, St Margaret's Park, Corstorphine at 11 am, on Tuesday, October 1. Parking available, no flowers please, donations to the Corstorphine Trust. Please wear something red, as it was Jane's favourite colour.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 27, 2019
