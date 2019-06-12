Home

Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
12:00
Seafield Crematorium
Jane (Jean) BURNS

Jane (Jean) BURNS Notice
BURNS Jane (Jean) (nee McNeill) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at South Park Retirement Home, on Thursday, May 16, 2019, Jean, a much loved wife to the late Bobby, loving mum to Margaret and Jane, a cherished sister to Richard and grandma and great-grandma to Louise, Tom, Joe, Lucy and Nabil. A service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Tuesday, June 18, at 12 noon, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please. If desired donations can be made to Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 12, 2019
