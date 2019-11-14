|
|
|
LOGAN James William (Haddington)
Peacefully, aged 101, at Crookston Care Home, Tranent, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. A much loved uncle to all the family. Former manager at the Co-op Butchers, Haddington and John Anderson Butchers, North Berwick.
A service will take place at Seafield Crematorium, on Monday, November 18, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. A collection in memory of John will be taken in aid of Cancer Research.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 14, 2019